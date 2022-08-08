River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.