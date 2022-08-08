River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

AEP traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,001. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

