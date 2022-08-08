River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Optas LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $166.83. 6,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

