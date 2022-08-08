Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,350,000 VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,000. VTEX comprises 1.5% of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $13,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,222. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

