RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

