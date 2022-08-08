RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 3.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.51. 53,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,124,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

RLX Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.45 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

