Robert W. Baird Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $32.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

ROAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

