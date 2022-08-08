Robust Token Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $6.88 or 0.00028475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $164,433.28 and $4,391.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 272.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

