Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,142.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,632.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

RKT stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,553,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,650,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 492,836 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

