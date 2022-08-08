Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Market Cap of $317.44 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $30.88 or 0.00127841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $317.44 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,152.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

