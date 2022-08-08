Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded to Action List Buy by TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$80.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.09.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI.B traded up C$1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.99. 744,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$55.55 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.39. The company has a market cap of C$28.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.