Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$40.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 79.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.43.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$192.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,411. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$181.42. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$193.10.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.