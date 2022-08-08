Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$132.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RY opened at $97.77 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

