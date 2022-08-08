Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.52. 135,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,695. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$918.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,001,926.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,426,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,191,077.18. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,426,115 shares in the company, valued at C$191,191,077.18. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 249,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,112.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

