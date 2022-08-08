Rune Hits Market Capitalization of $546,838.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.46 or 0.00169003 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $546,838.74 and approximately $9,497.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 88.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 237.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
