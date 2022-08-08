Rune Hits Market Capitalization of $546,838.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.46 or 0.00169003 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $546,838.74 and approximately $9,497.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 88.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

