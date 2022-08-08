Rupiah Token Market Cap Tops $14.46 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $143,054.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,130.48 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067816 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

