Safe Haven Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $100,279.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,858.53 or 1.00142978 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

