SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,759.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $26,759.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 239.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.
About SafeMoon Inu
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
