Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 85,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,017. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

