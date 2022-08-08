SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 4,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 964,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 225,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 533.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 222,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

