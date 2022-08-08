Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Sanmina Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sanmina by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
