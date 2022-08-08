Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sanmina by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

