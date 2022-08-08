Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 819,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 409,736 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

