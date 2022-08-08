Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. 33,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,081. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

