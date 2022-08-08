Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.95 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.

