Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,729 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

