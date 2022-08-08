Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 9,907 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,723. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.