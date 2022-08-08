Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,517,725 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517,725 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $314,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 1.9 %

TELUS stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $22.78. 35,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.