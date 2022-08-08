Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

