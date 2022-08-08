Scotia Capital Inc. Has $186.72 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108,642 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $186,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,169. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.