Scotia Capital Inc. Has $28.68 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $59.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,984.42. 7,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,140.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

