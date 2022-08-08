Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,578 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.