Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 66,380 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,380 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $99,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 267,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,259,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 288.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 466,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 346,225 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 195.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

