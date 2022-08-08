Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Scout24 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($75.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

