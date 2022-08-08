Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

