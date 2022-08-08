Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
SHIP stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Featured Articles
