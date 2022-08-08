Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

