Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

