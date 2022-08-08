Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Featured Stories
