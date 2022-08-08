Seascape Capital Management Buys 1,377 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,151,828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,180,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $179.84. 36,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

