Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,993 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

