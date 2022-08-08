Seascape Capital Management Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,056. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.85 and its 200-day moving average is $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.