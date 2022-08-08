Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits Market Cap of $166,602.27

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $166,602.27 and $92,639.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 254.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading
