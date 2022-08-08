Sentivate Price Tops $0.0008 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $42,687.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

