Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,570. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

