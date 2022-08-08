Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. 52,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397,761. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

