Sepio Capital LP Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

