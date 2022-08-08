Sepio Capital LP Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

