Sepio Capital LP Purchases 190 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

