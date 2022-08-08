Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.