Sepio Capital LP Sells 108 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Paychex by 4.4% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,405,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.27. 3,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.