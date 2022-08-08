Sepio Capital LP Sells 6,501 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.51. 18,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.