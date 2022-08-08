Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Serinus Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

LON SENX opened at GBX 11.27 ($0.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.20. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.63 million and a PE ratio of 112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,807.50).

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

